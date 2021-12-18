Ahead of 'The Matrix: Resurrections' release, a look at Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances
Helmed by Matthew Ross, 'Siberia' is a 2018 thriller that stars Keanu Reeves, Ana Ularu, Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Molly Ringwald in lead roles.
The 2016 American thriller film, 'Exposed' features Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Christopher McDonald, Big Daddy Kane, and Mira Sorvino.
'Man of Tai Chi' is a 2013 Chinese-American martial arts film. The film marks Keanu Reeves' directorial debut. He also stars in the film with Tiger Chen, Iko Uwais, Karen Mok and Simon Yam.
2008's American science fiction drama film, 'The Day The Earth Stood Still' is a loose adaptation of the 1951 film of the same name.
'John Wick' franchise is an action thriller drama that stars Keanu as John Wick, who is a former hitman.
'The Matrix' franchise is a science fiction action which is written and directed by the Wachowskis. The series stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano.
'Bram Stoker's Dracula', which was released in 1992, is a gothic horror drama which is based on the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker.
'Replicas' is a 2018's sci-fi thriller drama that is helmed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and written by Chad St. John, from a story by Stephen Hamel.
'Constantine' series is a superhero horror film that is based on DC Comics' Hellblazer comic book. Keanu is seen as a cynical exorcist.
Directed by Eli Roth, 'Knock Knock' is a psychological thriller film which stars Keanu, Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas in lead roles.
