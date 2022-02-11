Ahead of Valentine's Day, take cues from these B-town stars to look ravishing in red
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Deepika Padukone who is known for her acting prowess is looking extremely gorgeous in this red in this long top while pairing it with black jeans or leggings.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Actor Katrina Kaif is looking ravishing in this red dress which can be one of the options for you to checkout for Valentine's Day this year.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Those who want to try the pantsuit trend can opt for one like actor Priyanka Chopra and can pair it with statement earrings.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Those who want to ditch the normal red trend can opt for similar colour outfits like the maroon one rocked by Alia Bhatt in the picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaBhatt
Bhumi Pednekar who is wearing a carrot colour mesh dress is also adding to the festive fervour with her front slit.
IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar
Like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani also nailed her look in this red pantsuit which has now become a trendsetter with many trying it and leaving hearts to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAdvani
Actor Ananya Panday who wore this red dress during Gehraiyaan promotions has added another look to the Valentine's Day styling catalog.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday