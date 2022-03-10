Ahead of Vidya Balan's 'Jalsa' release, here're some of actor's noteworthy performances
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Parineeta' and garnered immense fame and appreciation for her stunning performance.
Image: 'Ishqiya' Poster
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' featured Vidya Balan's stellar acting talent as she essayed the role of a girl suffering from a dissociative identity disorder.
Image: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Poster
The 2012 thriller movie, 'Kahaani' received positive reviews from the audience with the actor garnering awards and accolades for her performance.
Image: 'Kahaani' Poster
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Ishqiya' featured Vidya Balan in a pivotal role of Krishna Verma alongside many other notable actors. The movie received amazing reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Ishqiya' Poster
'The Dirty Picture' was the biopic of the actor Silk Smitha in which Vidya Balan played the lead and even bagged a National Award for her performance.
Image: A Still from 'The Dirty Picture'
'No One Killed Jessica' featured Vidya Balan playing the role of Jessica's sister, Sabrina who makes numerous attempts to get justice for her sister. The movie received critical acclaim.
Image: 'No One Killed Jessica' Poster
The 2009 movie, 'Paa' featured Vidya Balan essaying the role of Amitabh Bachchan's mother. Her performance was lauded by her fans.
Image: A Still from 'Paa'