Ahead of World Health Day 2022, a look at celebs who have set goals for healthy lifestyle
Malaika Arora swears by Yoga for a healthy body and mind as seen throughout her social media feed.
Kareena Kapoor Khan does not shy away from posting her post-workout pictures after enjoying an exhilarating and heart-pumping session.
Supermodel Milind Soman, through his social media posts, often inspires his followers to adopt healthy habits.
Known for his exceptional talent in acting & dancing, Varun Dhawan leads the list of celebs who makes sure to maintain his incredible physique.
Tiger Shroff is known for flaunting his action skills both on-screen and off-screen as he shares videos depicting his mettle in martial arts.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna often shares videos of her rigorous gym sessions as well as of healthy diet habits she follows.
