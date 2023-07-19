Simple Vishwakarma
AI artist puts Hera Pheri characters in Nolan’s cinematic world
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Paresh Rawal, known as Babu Bhaiya, usually sports a traditional kurta and dhoti with bifocal glasses in the film. Here he is seen in a three-piece suit.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
In the AI rendition, Akshay Kumar's character Raju appears to be working with some kind of futuristic machine.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Suniel Shetty played Shyam in the film. In the AI-created image, he can be seen clad in a winter jacket as he sits on a bike.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Rajpal Yadav portrayed Pappu Patekar in the film. His AI version is seen in a suit.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kisan's role as Gangster Chhote is reimagined in the AI depiction. He looks sophisticated.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Johnny Lever, who played Goon Munna in Phir Hera Pheri, also received the AI treatment.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Sharat Saxena, who portrayed the menacing Gangster Tiwari / Totla Seth, takes on a whole new dimension in the AI-imagined scene.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Manoj Joshi's portrayal of Kachra Seth in Hera Pheri is also given a unique twist by the AI artist's interpretation.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
Mukesh Khanna, known for Inspector Prakash in Hera Pheri, looks like a villain in this AI-generated image.
Image: Sahid SK/Instagram
