Simple Vishwakarma
Jul 19 ,2023
AI artist reimagines Indian actors as Vikings Characters
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Alia Bhatt's AI-generated image features her as Siggy Heraldson, a character originally played by Jessalyn Gilsig.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Hrithik Roshan's AI reimagining presents him as Rollo of Normandy, originally played by Clive Standen.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Shruti Haasan steps into the shoes of Katheryn Winnick.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Fahadh Faasil's AI transformation sees him becoming Floki.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Mahesh Babu takes on the role of Ivar The Boneless, one of the show's most fierce characters.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Tiger Shroff's AI image showcases him as Bajore Ironhead, the brother of Ivar The Boneless and King of Kattegat.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Tamil superstar Suriya is depicted as Ragnar Lothbork, originally portrayed by Travis Fimmel.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
Chiyaan Vikram's AI-generated image features him as King Harald Finehair, the role originally portrayed by Peter Franzen in Vikings.
Image: Jyo John Mulloor/Instagram
