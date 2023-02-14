Isha Bhandari
Feb 14 ,2023
Air India to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft; PM Modi hails 'landmark event'
ANI
Tata owned Air India to buy 250 aircraft from France' Airbus. Air India will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes & 210 narrow-body aircraft.
Image: ANI
The key deal will reflect the deepening ties between India and France, and will focus on the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector.
ANI
A letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus has been successfully signed on February 14, 2023.
ANI
The deal includes 140 A320 planes and 70 A321neo ones among narrow-body aircraft. Wide-body aircraft (twin-aisle aircraft) will be used for ultra-long flights.
Twitter/ANI
Tata Sons, via its fully owned subsidiary, Talace Private Limited had acquired 100% stake in Air India on January 27, 2022.
ANI
The virtual event held to announce the partnership between France & India was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
