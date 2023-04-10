Anjali Choudhury
Apr 10 ,2023
Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali wins Internet
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
Aishwarya Lekshmi recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her character Poonguzhali from Ponniyin Selvan 2 on her Instagram handle.
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
The Ponniyin Selvan actress captioned the post, "Sitting and smiling like an idiot in love, coz I re lived all the memories with my PS team in a Chutki!"
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
In the multiple look tests, Aishwarya wore cotton sarees paired with silver vintage jewellery.
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
The Telugu star also tried out a black saree look paired with silver jewellery and flowers. She can also be seen wielding a weapon.
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
Aishwarya Lekshmi completed her Poonguzhali look with a flower tiara in one of the look tests. The movie is set to release on April 28.
Image: @aishu__/Instagram
Find Out More