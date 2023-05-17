Anjali Choudhury
May 19 ,2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur: The Resurrection of the hooded gown trend
Image: @VersaceVenus_/Twitter
Anne Hathaway wore a silver and gold ensemble with a hood and thigh-high slit at the Bvlgari event in Venice last night.
Image: @UpdatesHathaway/Twitter
Jenna Ortega donned a black hooded backless gown by Saint Laurent. She posed in front of the YSL logo during the gala.
Image: @ApeWives/Twitter
Penelope Cruz looked ethereal in a white hooded sheer gown from Chanel's spring 1988 collection during the Met Gala 2023.
Image: @CTilburyMakeup/Twitter
Priyanka Chopra stunned in a white hooded high-low dress during an awards ceremony in 2014.
Image: @BlogonBabes/Twitter
Priyanka Chopra wore a crimson-coloured velvet hooded gown that was Catholic-inspired during the 2018 Met Gala.
Image: @PriyankaDaily/Twitter
Simone Ashley wore a shimmery lilac hooded gown by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
Image: @OfBeesAndTulips/Twitter
Alessandra Ambrosio opted for a sparkling sheer burgundy hooded gown by Elie Saab at Cannes 2023.
Image: @VersaceVenus_/Twitter
Bella Hadid dazzled in a red hooded outfit during an event. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Flying on Halloween....."
Image: @bellahadid/Instagram
Next, Bella Hadid wore a body-hugging black ensemble with a hood and black heels. She completed her look with chandelier earrings and winged eyeliner.
Image: @bellahadid/Instagram
Kate Moss was seen wearing a sheer underwear-baring dress with a hood during the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards 2022.
Image: @amorversace/Twitter
The 20-year-old actress Talia Ryder also opted for a hooded gown on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Her outfit was designed with Saint Lauren.
Image:df_medias/Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an aluminium silver hood over a black corset at the Cannes 2023 red carpet.
Mrunal Thakur showed off her latest Cannes 2023 appearance where she wore a sheer swimsuit and shimmer jacket.
