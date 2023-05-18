Hardika Gupta
May 18 ,2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves sequins are her fashion staple at Cannes
For Cannes 2023, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a style statement in green Valentino sequined gown.
In 2018, she wore a dramatic purple gown that turned into a butterfly metamorphosis couture.
Here, the actress donned a sequined full-sleeve gown.
For the premiere of "Two Days, One Night", she wore a golden Roberto Cavalli sequined gown.
Aishwarya looked pretty in a blush pink gown encrusted with sequins and beads.
In 2016, Rai sported a pink-and-gold Elie Saab gown adorned with embellishments.
