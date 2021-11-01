Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best looks on the Cannes Red Carpet that made the headlines
Image: ANI
The actor rocked a sleek top knot with a dazzling silver gown as she walked down the red carpet at Cannes.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the 2019 Le Defile L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week ablaze by strutting down the ramp in this pink multi-hued dress.
Image: ANI
The actor was vison in white as she attend the 2019 Cannes film festival in the faux feather dress.
Image: ANI
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channelled her inner Cinderella as she walked the red carpet in this Michael Cinco gown.
Image: ANI
Aishwarya raised the oomph quotient in this gold metallic gown and was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Image: ANI
The actor strutted down the red carpet in the gorgeous custom Michael Cinco gown.
Image: Instagram/@michael5inco