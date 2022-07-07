Aishwarya Rai: Bold makeup looks of 'Ponniyin Selvan' actor that makes her true style icon
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai manages to steal all the limelight with her impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Aishwarya slayed in this contrasting shade of eye shadow which she paired with a beige-coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Aishwarya Rai took her fashion game a notch higher in this makeup look that is perfectly going with her white outfit.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
This simple nude makeup look of 'Devdas' actor is proof that she can pull off any look with utmost ease and perfection.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Aishwarya Rai looks ravishing in this bold makeup look where her eyes are doing all the talking.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
A kohled eye look adds a glam effect to any look and this picture of Aishwarya clearly proves that.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
The actor is dishing out some major fashion goals in this look.
Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb