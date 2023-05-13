Simple Vishwakarma
May 13 ,2023
Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone: When celebs took over Cannes in sarees
Source: @churchofysl/Twitter
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has frequently worn sarees to the red carpet, but her Cannes debut was in a golden saree by Neeta Lulla.
Source: @churchofysl/Twitter
In 2010, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Sabyasachi sheer embroidered saree as she walked the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.
Source: AP
Deepika signed off as a member of the Cannes 2022 jury wearing an off-white saree, a pearl blouse and a massive pearl necklace.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Deepika Padukone was a member of the Cannes jury in 2022. For one of her looks, she opted for a black and gold striped sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
2014 saw Sonam Kapoor add her own unique spin to Anamika Khanna's saree design.
Source: shuttertock
In Rimzim Dadu's modern black saree with a glossy blue patterned pallu, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning at the Cannes red carpet in 2016.
Source: AP
Kangana Ranaut exuded royalty in a golden saree with an exquisitely crafted waist belt and purple hand gloves.
Source: @kanganaranaut/instagram
When Vidya Balan walked the red carpet at Cannes in 2013, she wore sarees created by Sabyasachi.
Source: AP
