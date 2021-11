The 2002 film 'Devdas' is still considered one of the most famous romance movies of Bollywood. The film followed the love story of Devdas and Paro, which remains incomplete as Devdas loses his life due to alcohol. Aishwarya Rai portrayed the lead role of Paro. The film also had Madhuri Dixit playing Chandramukhi. Instagram/@aishwaryarai.bachchan