Ajay Devgn completes 3 decades in Bollywood: Top 10 money-spinners of 'Singham' star
10: Shivaay (2016): Ajay Devgn made an ambitious attempt, directing and starring in this action drama, that earned just over Rs 100 crore, despite clash with 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'
9: Bol Bachchan (2012): Ajay Devgn played a English-loving character, who created hilarious meanings with his interpretation of the language. The film collected over Rs 102 crore.
8: Raid (2018): Ajay Devgn played an Income Tax officer in the movie that displayed an operation to unearth black money. The film earned over Rs 103 crore.
7; De De Pyaar De (2020): Ajay Devgn essayed the role of a 50-year-old divorced man, who meets his ex-wife, while in love with a woman half his age. The film earned Rs 103.64 crore.
6: Son of Sardaar (2012): Ajay Devgn played a Sikh, involved in the rivalry of two families, in this action comedy. The venture earned Rs 105 crore at the box office.
5: Golmaal 3 (2010): The third installment of the Rohit Shetty comedy franchise became the first to hit the Rs 100-crore club. It earned Rs 106 crore.
4: Singham Returns (2014): After hitting the Rs 100-crore club with 'Singham', he went a step ahead with his much-loved cop character by Rohit Shetty as the movie earned Rs 140 crore.
3: Total Dhamaal (2019): Not just 'Golmaal', Ajay proved he could score with another franchise too as he starred in this comedy-adventure film that earned close to Rs 155 crore.
2: Golmaal Again (2017): The fourth installment of the multi-starrer franchise became the first film of Ajay Devgn's career to hit the Rs 200-crore club, earning Rs 205 crore.
1: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): Ajay Devgn scored the biggest hit of his career with the biopic on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. He also produced the film which earned Rs 280 crore.
