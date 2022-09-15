Prachi Arya
Sep 15 ,2022
Ajay Devgn: Dive into 'Tanhaji' actor's exotic vacation pictures with family
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
This is one of the latest picture of Ajay Devgn and Yug enjoying a candid moment during an exotic vacay.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
While jetting off to the Maldives with family, Ajay enjoys a cruise trip with son Yug.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
Ajay Devgn who loves to spend time with family, can be seen enjoying an all boys trip to the Maldives with his son Yug and nephews.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
Surrounded by serene beauty and picturesque background, Ajay and son Yug can be seen basking in the glory of the place while enjoying their time together.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
This is one of the throback moments of the actor with wife Kajol and son Yug during their adventurous trip to anexotic location.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
Ajay who loves to explore different countrie with family by his side, enjoys some time off from work with wife Kajol, sister and her family.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
This enticing picture of the entie Devgn family enjoying in a sea is sure to captivate the hearts of the fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn
Find Out More