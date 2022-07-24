Kriti Nayyar
Jul 24 ,2022
Ajay Devgn to Amitabh Bachchan; actors who've bagged multiple National Awards
Image: PTI
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a 4 time National Award winner. He got the awards for 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Piku' and 'Paa'.
Image: Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan
Ajay Devgn has to his credit 3 National Award wins for films like 'Zakhm', 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh' and 'Tanhaji'.
Image: Instagram/ @ajaydevgn
Kamal Haasan has also received 3 National Awards for Best Actor for the films- 'Moondram Pirai', 'Nayakan' and 'Indian'.
Image: Instagram/ @ikamalhaasan
Mithun Chakraborty is a two-time recipient of the prestigious award for his films 'Mirgayaa' and 'Tahader Katha'.
Image: Instagram/ @mithun_chakraborty_is_the_king
'The Gray Man' star Dhanush has bagged the accolade for his performance in 'Adukalam' and 'Asuran'.
Image: Instagram/ @dhanushkraja
Superstar Mammootty is a 3 time National Award winner for projects like 'Mathilukal, 'Ponthan Mada' and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar'.
Image: Instagram/ @mammootty
Veteran legend Sanjeev Kumar received the awards for his films 'Dastak' and 'Koshish'.
Image: Instagram/ @priyank_lakhlani
Mohanlal is also a two-time winner for his films 'Kireedam' and 'Bharatham'.
Image: Instagram/ @mohanlal
Late star Om Puri got the National Award for 'Arohan' and 'Ardh Satya'.
