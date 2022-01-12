Ajay Devgn to Shahid Kapoor; Bollywood celebs set to make their OTT debut in 2022
Image: Instagram/ @ajaydevgn/ @shahidkapoor
Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a yet-untitled web series helmed by 'The Family Man' duo Raj and DK. It will also star Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/ @shahidkapoor
Madhuri Dixit will be making her debut on OTT with the upcoming Netflix series 'Finding Anamika'.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
'Singham' star Ajay Devgn will make his OTT entry with 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness', which comes as the Indian adaptation of the British series 'Luther'.
Image: Instagram/ @ajaydevgn
Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series, 'Stardust', which comes as a fictionalised account of the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989.
Image: Instagram/ @aparshakti_khurana
Sonakshi Sinha will make her foray into the OTT space with Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Fallen'.
Image: Instagram/ @aslisona
Aditya Roy Kapur will be collaborating with Anil Kapoor for the Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager', a multiple Emmy award-winning series.
Image: Instagram/ @adityaroykapur
Juhi Chawla will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Hush Hush', a series led by an all-female cast and crew. It will also star Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami in significant roles
Image: Instagram/ @iamjuhichawla