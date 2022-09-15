Aditi Rathi
Sep 15 ,2022
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' in legal trouble, Urvashi clarifies 'sorry' comment: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn/@urvashirautela
Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' landed in legal trouble for hurting religious sentiments.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Nora Fatehi revealed a BMW, gifted to her by the conman Sukesh, was registered in her cousin's name.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Ranveer Singh claimed someone tampered with and morphed one of his pictures which was not a part of his nude photoshoot.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Urvashi Rautela recently clarified she did not say "sorry" to Rishab Pant but to her fans.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joans headed to an unknown destination for the latter's 30th birthday.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Janhvi Kapoor sent warm birthday wishes to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The makers of Prabhas' 'Project K' reportedly roped in multiple action directors from Hollywood.
Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas
