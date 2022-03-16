Ajay Devgn's upcoming films to look forward to ahead of 'Runway 34'
Ajay Devgn will be essaying the lead role of Captain Vikrant Singh in his much-awaited movie, 'Runway 34.' The movie will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.
Ajay Devgn will also star in 'Drishyam 2' which is the sequel to his blockbuster movie, 'Drishyam'. Many other actors namely Tabu, Shriya Saran, and more will be reprising their roles from the original film.
The movie 'Maidaan' will feature Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was a notable part of the Indian National Team from 1950 to 1963. It will be released in theatres on 3 June 2022.
Written and directed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God', will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role playing the Hindu God of death and justice, Yamraj. The movie will hit the screens on 29 July 2022.
Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film, 'Bholaa' which will be the remake of the Tamil hit movie 'Kaithi.' The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.
Ajay Devgn is set to appear in one of the highly-awaited movies, 'RRR' in an extended cameo role. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 25 March 2022.
