Ajaz Patel to Anil Kumble, 3 Bowlers who picked 10 wickets in an Inning
Image: Blackcaps / Twitter
Ajaz Patel on Saturday, December 3, 2021, became the third bowler in Test history and first New Zealand cricketer to take all 10 wickets in an innings.
Image: Blackcaps/ Twitter
India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble became the second bowler in Tets history to take 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 in Delhi.
Image: AP
England's Jim Laker was the first bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat back in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Image: ICC/ Twitter