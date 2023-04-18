Prateek Arya
Apr 18 ,2023
Ajinkya Rahane 2.0 unleashed in IPL 2023
AP
With the change in season and a change in team, Ajinkya Rahane has taken a new batting avatar.
BCCI
The right-hander has had a blistering start to IPL 2023.
BCCI
In Devon Conway, Rahane has found a new opening partner.
BCCI
Against Mumbai Indians Rahane reached his half century in just 19 balls.
AP
The power striker is in good form and may turn out to be the X-factor that can take CSK all the way in IPL 2023.
BCCI
With the form he is in, can Rahane 2.0 make his way back to the Indian sqaud?
BCCI
