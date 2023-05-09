Aalokitaa Basu
May 09 ,2023
Ajith Kumar and his passion for biking
Ajith Kumar is currently in the midst of a solo intra-country biking tour, called Ride For Mutual Respect.
The tour will take place at intervals in which Ajith Kumar will cover 16 countries and will be documented by cinematographer Nirav Shah as a documentary.
Several candid images of the actor have been doing the rounds of the internet, giving a glimpse in to his one-on-one time with himself on the road.
Ajith has allegedly already covered three countries - India, Nepal and Bhutan.
Though this is Ajith Kumar's solo trip in a bid to spend time with himself, the actor has been gracious enough to be clicked with fans.
Here, Ajith Kumar is pictured with a fan as he biked through Bhutan.
The most recent picture from his biking adventure shows him posing along side a fellow biker amid their parked bikes.
