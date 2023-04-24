Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 29 ,2023
Ajith Kumar, Shalini complete 23 years of marital bliss
Ajith Kumar and wife Shalini are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today. Here is taking a look at some of the power couple's romantic moments.
Ajith and Shalini are known to take a lot of quick vacations between the former's packed schedules. Here the couple can be seen on the streets of Lyon, France.
Despite their demanding schedules, the couple always makes it a point to spend their new year's together. This was Shalini's post from New Year's Eve in 2022.
The couple met on the sets of their film Amarkalam in 1999 and tied the knot in 2000 in Chennai. They have 2 children together.
The couple recently took a European vacation with the kids in tow. Shalini made several posts from their trip including this warm picture with husband Ajith.
