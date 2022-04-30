Ajith Kumar's Birthday: A glimpse into rare pics of actor with his family
Image: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumarofficial
Popular actor Ajith Kumar celebrated his birthday on May 1, 2022.
Image: Facebook/@Ajith Kumar
The 'Valimai' star is often seen with his family and his fans have come to love them too.
Image: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumarofficial
The actor often strikes some lovely poses with his wife, Shalini, whom he tied the knot with in 2000.
Image: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumarofficial
The duo then welcomed their first daughter into the world in 2008, and named her Anoushka.
Image: Twitter/@AjithFansUniv
Their second child Aadvik, was born on March 2, 2015 and celebrates his birthday only a day after his dad's.
Image: Twitter/@NanbanAngu
Ajith and Shalini have shared the screen in several films including 'Amarkalam' and often give their fans couple goals.
Image: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumarofficial
The Kumar family is loved by both Ajith and Shalini's fans alike, who often shower them with love on social media.
Image: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumarofficial