Ajith Kumar's birthday: From 'Kadhal Mannan' to 'Mankatha' here are Thala's best hits
Image: Twitter/@offl_Lawrence
The 1998 romance drama 'Kaadhal Mannan' saw Ajith play a romantic role of a mechanic named Shiva.
Image: Twitter/@Im4run
The 1999 film 'Vaali' came out to be a box office hit. The actor played a negative role in the film and was much lauded for showcasing his ace acting skills.
Image: Twitter/@MFitnaz
This VZ Durai directorial 'Mugavari' saw Ajit portraying the role of a serious man named Sridhar. The film followed the story of a struggling music composer.
Image: Twitter/@illusionistChay
The 2000 film 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' starred Ajith alongside Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu. The film received acclaims at international film festivals as well.
Image: Twitter/@jdkampany
Ajith's latest film 'Valimai' was widely lauded by his fans. The high-octane action in the film garnered much love.
Image: Twitter/@MB_MSD11
Ajith's 2011 film 'Mankatha' garnered much love from fans as the actor appeared in a negative role.
Image: Twitter/@SubashanOffl