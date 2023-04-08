Anjali Negi
Apr 08 ,2023
Akhil Akkineni's fashion diaries
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
Actor Akhil Akkineni celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday (April 8). To commemorate the occasion, here's a look at birthday boy's various stylish looks.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
Akhil posed in a red and black kurta pyjama.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
The actor made a style statement with this all black ensemble.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
The agent star served winter looks with this black on black outfit.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
Akhil rocked a black T-shirt and jeans with a leather jacket.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
The actor looked dapper in white kurta pyjama set.
Image: @akkineniakhil/Instagram
