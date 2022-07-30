Adelle Fernandes
Akshay Kumar, Parineeti reunite for film, Vivek Agnihotri goes off Twitter | B'wood Recap
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
'No one compares to you' | Sonam Kapoor Wishes 'soulmate' Anand Ahuja On His Birthday With Adorable Pics
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Vivek Agnihotri Goes Off Twitter For A While; Says 'It’s Time For Creative Solitude'
Image: Instagram/@VIVEKAGNIHOTRI
Janhvi Kapoor Defends Ranveer Singh Amid Nude Photoshoot Debate; 'It's Artistic Freedom'
Image: Instagram/@PAPERMAGAZINE
Parineeti Chopra Reunites With 'Kesari' Co-star Akshay Kumar For New Project; 'We're Back'
Image: Instagram/@PARINEETICHOPRA
Kiara Advani To Spend Birthday With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra In Dubai? See Pics
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
'You make your own path' | Ranveer Singh Lauds Deepika Padukone As They Turn Showstoppers At Mijwan Fashion Show 2022
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
