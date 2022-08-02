Swati Singh
Aug 02 ,2022
Akshay Kumar promotes 'Raksha Bandhan'; Janvhi & Ranbir Kapoor step out in style & more
Image: Varinder Chawla
Naga Chaitanya was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu and he looked uber-cool in casuals.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor sported an oversized T-Shirt and a pair of shorts for her Tuesday outing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar was spotted at Superstar Singer Set as he promote his upcoming film Rakshabandhan.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon was clicked at the airport and the actor looked beautiful in her ethnic attire.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at Dharma Office in Khar. The actor opted for a sweatshirt and dark grey jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at a salon in Bandra and she looked pretty in a pastel top and ripped jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan stepped out in the city in a stylish avatar. The actor looked dapper in a sweatshirt and denim.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More