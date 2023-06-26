Shreya Pandey
Akshay Kumar proves jumpsuits are ultimate comfort wear
Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar stepped out in style in an overall jumpsuit.
Varinder Chawla
The actor has often chosen jumpsuits as his go-to attire.
Akshay Kumar FC/Twitter
Jumpsuits seem to be his choice of outfit even while travelling.
Akshay Kumar FC/Twitter
The actor donned a grey overall during the promotion of his film Selfie.
Akshay Kumar/Instagram
The actor dished major fashion goals by donning an orange-coloured jumpsuit.
Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Akshay Kumar often opts for jumpsuits as comfort wear during his travels.
Akshay Kumar FC/Twitter
The actor wore a floral printed playsuit during the promotion of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar/Instagram
