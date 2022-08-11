Prachi Arya
Aug 11 ,2022
Akshay Kumar to Ananya Panday, stars raise fashion quotient as they get spotted in city
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted for the screening of his latest film Raksha Bandhan. He donned a floral shirt and pants at the red carpet event.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a starry event in Mumbai while holding hands and posing.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Another adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was spotted attending an event together.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in casuals as he promotes his upcoming film Liger in the city.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a blue shirt as he gets photographed at Sanjay Leela Bhansali Office In Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looks chic in a short black dress as she promotes her upcoming film Liger at Sand and Sun hotel in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Twinkle Khanna was spotted at a salon in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
