Akshay Kumar to Deepika; Bollywood celebs who've performed their own stunts in films
Image: Twitter/ @kumarsk955524/ @delightfulstar1
Bollywood's very own 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is well known for performing many dangerous stunt scenes all by himself without a body double.
Image: Twitter/ @ssmb_diehardfan
Priyanka Chopra has performed some high octane stunts in her Hollywood project' Citadel'. She was also lauded for performing many stunt scenes in the ABC series 'Quantico'.
Image: Twitter/ @nitzrulzx412
Katrina Kaif is reportedly performing a few stunts for her upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. She has earlier aced some action-packed scenes in 'Bang Bang' as well.
Image: Twitter/ @iqramkhan24
Deepika Padukone has also ditched body doubles for performing stunt scenes on her own in films like 'Chandni Chowk To China' and 'Kochadaiyaan'.
Image: Twitter/ @kumarsk955524
Known for flaunting his chiselled physique in various actioners, the AMA expert Tiger Shroff has performed some of the most dangerous stunts.
Image: Twitter/ @ankushs14415630
Hrithik Roshan is another action hero in Bollywood who has done his share of stunts in films like 'Kites' and 'WAR'
Image: Twitter/ @imkunalaryan
From 'Tanhaji' to 'Singham', Ajay Devgn has thrilled his fans with some amazing action scenes, some of which he has performed himself.
Image: Twitter/ @deepak02_kumar