Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan: stars who'll play patriotic roles in their upcoming films
Akshay Kumar will be seen donning the character of a soldier in the film 'Gorkha'. The film is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the prestigious Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.
Image:instagram@akshaykumar
Kartik Aaryan is all set to ace the Pilot look in Hansal Mehta's film 'Captain India.'Kartik will be playing the role of an Air force pilot in the film.
Image: Instagram@kartikaaryan
Siddharth Malhotra will be seen as a Soldier in 'Yoddha'. The film's narrative revolves around an aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger and fight against terrorists.
Image: Instagram@sidmalhotra
John Abraham plays a ranger officer in his upcoming film 'Attack' who has to carry out a difficult rescue mission to save his country.
Image: Instagram@thejohnabraham
In the upcoming film 'Major', Sesh Adivi will be portraying the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died fighting with terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel during the 26/11 attacks.
Image: Instagram@sashikirantikka
Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming military film 'Tejas' will be seen portraying the role of a courageous fighter pilot.
Image:instagram@kanganaranaut