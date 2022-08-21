Sneha Biswas
Aug 21 ,2022
Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani, celebs who stepped out in the city in snazzy outfits
Akshay Kumar was papped in the city sporting a cool blue outfit that he paired with white sneakers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in pink semi-formal attire.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Neha Sharma was spotted donning a grey sporty two-piece outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani was snapped donning casual attires with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jackky Bhagnani looked suave in a dark blue formal suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sargun Mehta gave fresh summery vibes in a printed white mini dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Helly Shah perfectly carried the white and orange ethnic outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
