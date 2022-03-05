Akshay Kumar's action-comedy films to watch ahead of 'Bachchhan Pandey' this weekend
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Khiladi 786' marked the iconic return of Akshay Kumar to his Khiladi series after 12 years. It received average to positive reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Khiladi 786' Poster
Written and directed by Sajid-Farhad, the movie 'Entertainment' featured Akshay Kumar and Junior - The wonder dog in the lead. It was released in 2014.
Image: 'Entertainment' Poster
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the action-comedy film 'Singh is Kinng' featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. It was received well by the audience.
Image: 'Singh is Kinng' Poster
'Singh Is Bliing' was the quasi-sequel to Akshay Kumar's hit film, 'Singh is Kinng.' Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta, Kay Kay Menon others were seen in supporting roles.
Image: A still from 'Singh Is Bliing'
Akshay Kumar's popular film, 'Housefull 3' featured an ensemble cast of notable actors namely Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, etc. The movie received positive reviews.
Image: A still from 'Housefull 3'
Released in 2012, 'Rowdy Rathore' was directed by Prabhu Deva and it featured Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. It is the remake of SS Rajamouli's directorial 'Vikramarkudu.'
Image: A Still from 'Rowdy Rathore'
Directed by Anthony D'Souza, Akshay Kumar-starrer action-comedy film 'Boss' was released in 2013. The movie also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Shiv Panditt, Ronit Roy and others in pivotal roles.
Image: A Still from 'Boss'