Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects from 'Selfiee' to 'Raksha Bandhan'
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie also includes 'Gorkha', based on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
The actor will also be featured in the sequel of 'Oh My God 2' (OMG 2), an upcoming Indian Hindi language satirical comedy-drama film.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Akshay Kumar has announced a new project titled 'Selfiee'. The actor will be teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for the project
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar will star in their upcoming film 'Prithviraj', which is about Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour on the battlefield.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' will star Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahil Mehta and Abhinav Gautam. This is a story on the purest relationship ever.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez will star in their upcoming film 'Ram Setu'. The film will also feature Nushrratt Bharucha in a prominent role.
Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar