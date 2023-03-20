Shreya Pandey
Alanna Panday enjoys haldi in farmer's market setting
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
Designer Payal Singhal shared unseen pictures from Alanna Panday's haldi ceremony.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
Alanna wore a custom made ecru georgette sharara set for her pre wedding festivities.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
Alanna wore a backless choli with velvet appliqué and zardosi work, shared her designer.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
She looked chic as she accessorized the outfit with pearl earrings and mangtika.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
The designer also revealed that the haldi look for the couple was designed around the theme of the ceremony which was Italian Farmer's Market.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
Alanna Panday tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Ivor McCray on March 16. The couple posed together during haldi ceremony.
Image- @payalsinghal/instagram
