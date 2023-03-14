Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 14 ,2023
Alanna Panday mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Bhavana-Chunky Panday attend
Mom Deanne Panday and bride-to-be Alanna Panday pose in their lehengas before they enter the venue for the mehendi ceremony.
Bridesmaid and cousin Ananya Panday arrives in a custom Amit Agarwal creation.
Ananya poses with mother Bhavana Pandey, aunt to the bride.
Brother Ahaan Panday arrives looking on theme in pastel florals.
Ahaan also posed with brother-in-law to be Ivor McCray, also dressed in pastel green.
Uncle to the bride, Chunky Panday also arrives in a simple attire sticking to the theme.
