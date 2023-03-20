Anjali Negi
Mar 20 ,2023
Alanna Panday shares photos from tropical oasis theme mehendi
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
Alanna Panday, who got married to her boyfriend Ivor McCray on March 17, shared pictures from her tropical oasis theme mehendi on Monday (March 20).
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
The couple twinned in mint green outfits for the pre-wedding festivity.
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
Alanna's lehenga featured floral and birds detailing, while Ivor wore a sherwani with an embroidered jacket.
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
The bride-to-be teamed her ensemble with a pair of statement earrings and mangtika.
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
One of the shared images gave a closer look to her floral hairstyle.
Image: @alannapanday/Instagram
