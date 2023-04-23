Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 23 ,2023
Alaya F is in love with black
alayaf/Instagram
Alaya F's latest 'black cat' look features a ruched sheer, midriff-baring slip dress with transparent black stockings and statement making pair of net gloves.
alayaf/Instagram
Taking it back to the 2000's, Alaya's co-ord set stands out with its belt featuring a mini silver detail wind and fire wheel.
alayaf/Instagram
A pin-striped skort in black paired with a structured blazer and aviators is Alaya's version of fun in the sun. The Burberry shawl lightens up the mood.
alayaf/Instagram
Baggy pants in ecru tucked in to combat boots adds a chic touch to this casual fit sported by Alaya.
alayaf/Instagram
Here Alaya looks every bit the femme fatale donning a loosely ribbon-ed bodice with a fitted shrug and a slitted skirt - all in stark black.
alayaf/Instagram
Reminiscent of the Matrix aesthetic, Alaya's simple bodycon is dressed up with a faux oversized leather jacket and dark glasses.
alayaf/Instagram
Tapping in to her femme fatale energy again, the actress' evening gown features a fitted bustier giving way to a train of ruffles and a thigh-high slit.
alayaf/Instagram
Big balloon sleeves in latex, slinking off her shoulders with a pair of gym shorts makes for an uber chic look, as Alaya poses for the camera.
alayaf/Instagram
