Prachi Arya
Oct 01 ,2022
Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's wedding: Couple dazzle in traditional outfits at cocktail bash
IMAGE: Instagram/TheRichaChadha
After dating for seven years, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 6 in Delhi.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Before the nuptials, the couple has kickstarted their wedding festivities in the National Capital which is taking place at Gymkhana Club.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
On September 30, the couple hosted a cocktail bash and reception for close friends and family at the club.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Richa looked elegant in her custom-made Kresha Bajaj saree with the drape having a special meaning to the couple. Ali wore sherwani by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
The couple hosted family & friends from across Delhi with about 300 guests in attendance. Richa donned customised jewellery by a Bikaner jeweller.
IMAGE: Twitter/apekshasandesh
The couple had initially planned to get married in 2020, however, their plans got disrupted after the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the world.
IMAGE: Twitter/ViralBhayani
