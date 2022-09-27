Aditi Rathi
Sep 27 ,2022
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding venue, Deepika Padukone hospitalised: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@alifazal09
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will reportedly host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home.
Image: Instagram/@
Chiyaan Vikram praised his 'Ponniyin Selvan' co-star Aishwarya Rai.
Image: Instagram/@
Late comedian Raju Srivastava's daughter penned a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan.
Image: Instagram/@rajusrivastavaofficial
Ekta Kapoor revealed she had a crush on Chunky Panday.
Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor
Deepika Padukone was hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining about 'uneasiness.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sonam Kapoor dropped another pic of her son Vayu.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Anushka Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.
Image: Instagram/@thoughtsofshah
