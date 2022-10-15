Swati Singh
Oct 15 ,2022
Ali Fazal's birthday: Looking at 'Mirzapur' actor's traditional wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
Ali Fazal looks regal in this white-coloured ensemble he wore during one of his wedding festivities.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
The Mirzapur actor donned a shiny black-coloured suit which is perfect to wear for a cocktail or any family function.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
The blue-coloured sherwani is a unique pick that Ali carried really well.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
Ali Fazal looks dapper in this black-coloured indo-western co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
At his wedding reception, Fazal donned a black-coloured suit which he teamed with a white shirt.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
