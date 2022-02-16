Alia Bhatt: A peek into actor’s closet for a chic Wednesday look
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt's casual looks have a separate fanbase. The actor often chooses pastel colours to style. This colourful sweater on a green crop surely makes a chic look for a mid-week outing.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor makes sure to keep it simple for casual outings. This green crop top on blue jeans definitely makes a go-to outfit.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She donned the Sabyasachi and H&M collaboration set, a printed top with khaki shorts in the best way possible.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Crop tops and jeans seem to be Alia's favourite looks. This outfit is definitely a good one for a casual Wednesday.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Who says summer is a few months away? The 'Raazi' star can sport a printed sleeveless dress on any occasion and carry it in the best way possible.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her plain lilac full-sleeved dress is also another stylish yet comfy outfit.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
A colourful shirt and comfy pant set can be a go-to outfit for a Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt