Alia Bhatt: A peek into 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star's effortless clothing for summers
Alia Bhatt looked absolutely beautiful in a white sleeveless crop top and blue jeans while promoting her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
Her mini sleeveless yellow dress is surely a perfect pic for any kind of outing in summer.
Her wrap-around white printed dress is another smart pick for Summer outings.
The actor looked beautiful in a white sleeveless dress with some lace accents.
Her rainbow coloured striped sleeveless dress is a whole mood and perfect to go to the beach in the summer season.
The actor's yellow coloured co-ord set, which includes a crop top and shorts, is another perfect beach outfit.
She looked stunning in a sleeveless printed A-line dress with some multicoloured strokes printed on it.
