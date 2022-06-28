Alia Bhatt: A sneak peek into mom-to-be's stylish footwear collection
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish stars in the industry.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia's closet has some stunning pairs of footwear that takes her fashion game to another level.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
A pair of stylish stilettos goes well with most of the outfits.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Black heels can never go wrong and this picture of Alia is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
These shoes of 'Brahmastra' actor is comfortable yet classy at the same time.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia looks ravishing in these silver ballet shoes.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia is dishing out some major fashion goals in this colour-coordinated footwear.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Printed stilettos are in trend these days and adds a glam effect to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt