Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pictures that shell out major friendship goals
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's adorable glimpses on social media have left fans in awe of their friendship. The duo often shares mushy photos with heartfelt captions dedicated to each other.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
Alia and Akansha aced their quirky look with colourful sunglasses as they posed for a picture. "Future so bright", Akasha wrote in the caption.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
The Bollywood divas look stunning in this picture taken during one of their getaways. Captioning the post, Akansha wrote," It's all good baby baby".
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star looks gorgeous in the off-shoulder dress as she poses with Akansha, who's clad in a sheer top.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
Alia and Akansha prove that best friends who work out together, stay together as they pose amid their workout session in matching outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
The duo, alongside Akansha's sister Anushka, stun in these vibrant beach outfits as they relish their time on a fun girl's trip.
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor
The best friends undoubtedly have their selfie game on point. Showering love on Alia, Akansha wrote, "all hearts for my birthday baby."
Image: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor