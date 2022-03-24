Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are sister goals and these pictures are proof
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt never fail to give away major sister goals as they celebrate every occasion together.
The two have often mentioned how they are not only sisters but also best friends.
Alia Bhatt always pens the sweetest notes for her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Shaheen Bhatt also accompanied Alia to Belgium where she went for the premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
Alia Bhatt never needs an occasion to share appreciation posts for her author sister.
On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt never fails to shower her love on her baby sister.
The two are always there for each other and make sure to support each other.
