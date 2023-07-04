Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 04 ,2023
Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Celeb-inspired vest-trouser sets for work
Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned a chocolate brown lined vest and trousers set. She paired the look with chunky earrings.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Gal Gadot exudes boss lady vibes in a crisp ivory set with dainty hoops.
Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram
Another Gal Gadot-inspired black pinstriped vest and trousers set.
Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor wore a zipper halter-neck vest paired with matching trousers.
Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
Kendall Jenner wore a grey vest paired with black flared pants.
Image: Twitter
Taylor Swift looks classy in waistcoats-sans-blazers.
Image: Twitter
Bella Hadid paired her black vest with a tulle skirt.
Image: Twitter
Anushka Sharma makes a case in a halter-neck vest with white trousers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
