Alia Bhatt: Here are the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star's breathtaking salwar suit looks
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an organza ivory coloured salwar suit, which she wore for the promotions of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She recently donned a red coloured Anarkali suit at an after-wedding party with Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
She looked absolutely surreal as she wore a pink suit while going back to work after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
Varinder Chawla
Her yellow Anarkali suit is pure goals. The actor made a beautiful hairstyle and wore golden earrings to complete the look.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her sleeveless white coloured Salwar Suit is pure goals. She accessorised her look with a pair of metal earrings.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt's pink coloured suit with intricate embroidery stole hearts. She completed her look with heavy silver earrings.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt